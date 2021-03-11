Nancy (Ambrose) Zielasko

Nancy was called home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2021. She was just a few hours short of her 88th birthday.
She was our beloved Mother, Mother-in- law, Nanny, Aunt and friend. Mom was loved by all who knew her. She was kind, and giving to a fault, compassionate and never judged. She always had time to talk. She was known as The Matriarch of the Ambrose clan.
Nancy enjoyed playing cards with the same group of girls from high school. She could usually be found with her sister, Merla, dining out at various restaurants and spreading cheer to anyone they thought could use it. Her love for her family was precious and the memories she's left behind are priceless! Her hugs will be sorely missing.
Nancy leaves behind 3 daughters; Stacy, Sally (Tim Sandstrom) and Jamie (Jim Marion); 5 grandchildren, Matthew Zielasko, Kayla and Jon Sandstrom, Kelsey (Jon Deutschlander) and Gage Morrow. Also, 2 great-grandchildren Riggs and Lottie Deutschlander. Nancy also will be greatly missed by her brother-in-law, Gus Forte and many nieces and nephews. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Elizabeth Ambrose, all 4 of her siblings; Betty, Charles, William Ambrose and Merla Forte.
Her daughters would like to thank Caring Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A special shout out to mom's adopted daughters, Barb & Bobbi who went above and beyond in their care for mom!
Mom was an active member of Hamilton Park United Church of Christ for over 50 years. Donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be left by visiting Cremation Services of Lancaster website at www.cremationlancasterpa.com
A living tribute »