Nancy A. (Whitman) Gerlach, 80, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lebanon, PA she was the daughter of the late Agnes Isabelle (Curtain) and Sterling Elmer Whitman. She was the loving wife to John W. Gerlach for 38 years.
Nancy attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. She enjoyed traveling especially to Ocean City, Myrtle Beach, and New York City. The highlight of Nancy's travels was the vacation she shared with John doing a 10-day tour of Italy, she enjoyed it so. Nancy, also known to many as “Nanny" spent many years active in her community. She had a love for children of all ages and often hosted neighborhood kids to swim in her pool, stay for a meal, or lent a helping hand. She had a deep love for the holidays, especially Christmas; decorating, baking, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm for life, her generosity, and her fighting spirit.
She is survived by her husband John; her children: Melissa A. Iwaszko of Falls Church, VA, Kimberly J. Watson of Mt. Gretna, PA and James C. Kutz (Lou Beltrami) of Brooklyn, NY; her grandchildren: Brianna, Halle, and Amelia; and great-grandchildren: Ashton and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Jean Sirola, Richard "Red" Whitman, Margaret "Jackie" Whitman, Helen "Colleen” Toye and infant twin brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 5PM-7PM on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 9:15 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org, an organization she herself supported.
