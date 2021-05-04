Nancy A. Stevenson, age 54 of Coatesville, PA, passed away at her home on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was the companion of Craig J. Miller and Charlie the Chihuahua. She was born in Madison, WI, daughter of the late Sanford and Donna Herreid Stevenson, and was proud of her Scandinavian heritage.
She graduated with a B.S. from the University of Wisconsin in 1989 and J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1992. Nancy worked as an attorney advisor for the FCC, retiring in 2019; prior to that she was a telecommunications policy analyst for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, senate press aide for Senator Paul Simon, production assistant for PM Magazine and news writer for The Daily Cardinal newspaper. She was active throughout her life including involvement in University of Wisconsin Women's Law Journal, Chancellor's Honor Society and was a member of the Hoofers Ski and Sailing Club. She was passionate about home decor and known for her hospitality. She enjoyed skiing, heli-skiing, bicycling, reading, and going to the beach.
There will be an informal gathering and time to share memories on Saturday, May 8th from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.