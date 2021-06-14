Nancy A. Rowland, 75, of Holtwood, entered into rest on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elwood T. and Betty R. (Davis) Reese. She was married to the late James L. Rowland for over 22 years at the time of his passing.
Nancy had worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. She retired from Willow Valley Retirement Communities. She enjoyed cooking, canning, and baking.
Nancy is survived by her son, David Rowland; a granddaughter, Allyson Rowland; siblings: Ben Reese, Joanne Gregg, and Jane Smith, and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James K. Rowland.
Funeral Services will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 11 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Conestoga Memorial Park. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rawlinsville Fire Co., P.O. Box 1, Holtwood, PA 17532. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.
