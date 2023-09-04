Nancy A. Rackmil, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of Lancaster, died on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Keystone Villa of Ephrata, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late William C. and Marie Catherine Winters Berwick. Nancy was the loving wife of Charles I. Rackmil Jr. who died in 2000.
A Homemaker, Nancy was known to be altruistic, and selfless. She had a green thumb and enjoyed plants and taking care of flowers. Nancy had a love of games, especially cards with her favorites being Pinochle, and Skip-Bo. She enjoyed crocheting traveling to the beach especially Pot Nets Communities, Delaware.
Surviving is a son; Chuck I. husband of Rita Kupcikevicius Rackmil III, of Ypslianti, MI, a daughter; Barb Helm, of Lancaster; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Berwick. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Leonard, and Charles Berwick and two sisters: Marie Pinkerton and Norma Tomlinson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's graveside service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
