Nancy A. Morgan, 78, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Monday, December 7th, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Elmore C. and Jennette McNab Holland. Nancy was married to her husband, Kenneth William Morgan, for over 50 years.
Nancy and her husband were residents of Lancaster County for 35 years. She worked at Franklin & Marshall as a Payroll Specialist for 20 years until retiring. She was involved in many events and organizations at F&M over the years. Nancy was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to audiobooks as she tended to her gardens. Along with her husband, she took trips to Hawaii, Palm Springs, Texas, Florida, and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Nancy was a loving wife and mother. Her family remembers her good cooking, especially her favorite dish to make, City Chicken.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her son, Daniel Joseph Beauregard (Deborah) of Lancaster, PA, her brother, Dennis Holland (Magdalene) of MI, and her grandchildren: Lynn, Kenneth, and Kevin.
A private family gathering will be held.
