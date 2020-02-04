Nancy A. Lutz, 94, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Belleville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Paggi) O'Neill. She was wife of the late John C. Lutz, Jr. who passed away in 1989.
She worked as a registered nurse for many years working in various hospitals here in Lancaster and later worked for the Visiting Nurses program.
Nancy loved traveling and got to travel to South America, Europe, and most of the United States.
Nancy enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, doing ceramics, and spending time with her dog, Paco. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a part of the St. Joe's bowling team, served as a scout leader, and was a member of the Legion of Mary.
Nancy is survived by her son, John C. Lutz III, husband of Cheryl, three daughters; Barbara A. Morrison, Nancy A. Wickenheiser wife of Dean, Maryellen Leed, wife of Douglas all of Lancaster. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, John, Jerret, Katie, Thomas, Patrick, Matthew, Mark, John, Nicholas, Zack, Jessica and Arthur, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of loving nieces and nephews and her step brother, John O'Neill of NY. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lutz and a brother, William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the church at the above address or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
