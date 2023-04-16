Nancy A. Kulp, 58, of Stevens, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, after a 7-year courageous battle with cancer. Born in Ephrata, she was a daughter of Clifford & Audrey (Reddig) Youndt and the loving wife to Douglas S. Kulp for 38 years.
Nancy grew up in Adamstown, a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1982. She then attended Shippensburg University and completed her degree in Social Studies Education at Millersville University in December of 1986. Nancy worked as a long-term substitute teacher for the Cocalico School District then took a position as Craft Classroom Manager with Stauffers of Kissel Hill. She later worked for Blue Ball National Bank in their central office as the Training Officer followed by 10 years as a Reading Paraprofessional at Adamstown Elementary School.
Nancy was an avid reader. British and Irish authors, historical fiction and mystery storylines were her favorite. She and Doug traveled together, enjoying places such as England, Ireland, and even a trip to China which they often talked about. Walking along the beach of Rehoboth and visiting the local soap shop and bookstore was another one of Nancy's favorites. She treasured the little pleasures of life such as her backyard flower garden, a delightful piece of dark chocolate, listening to vinyl records, and mornings of just sleeping in. Nancy had an eclectic music selection, enjoying concerts and artists such as Lyle Lovett, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, & the Mavericks.
She was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church where she had attended for over 20 years. Nancy was always interested in others and would carry on a conversation with great interest and encouragement. She was organized and tidy, positive and upbeat. Nancy was steadfast in her beliefs and stood up for what she felt was right. She was approachable, loving, and brightened the room with her smile.
In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy is survived by her three brothers, Gary Youndt of Denver; Carl (Kathy) Youndt of Schoeneck, and Mark Youndt (Karen Kellogg) of Greenwich N.Y.; three nieces & nephews, Colby Kellogg-Youndt, Steven Youndt, & Timothy Youndt.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., April 22nd at 11 a.m. in the Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. In tribute to Nancy's love for reading, please bring a new or gently used book to donate to the Adamstown Area Library Book Sale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Swamp Lutheran Church, www.swamplutheran.org/giving, or the Adamstown Area Library, www.adamstownarealibrary.org/donate/ www.goodfuneral.com