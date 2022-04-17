Nancy A. Fisher, 91, passed away peacefully in her Manor Township home of 72 years, surrounded by family, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was one of eight children born to the late Ralph and Julie (Quino) Bowers. Nancy was the loving wife of the late Abram K. Fisher, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage at the time of his passing in July, 2014.
Early in life, Nancy worked as a Nurse Assistant in the local health care community. She then married and was proud to be the wife of a farmer. She worked hard helping on the family farm, and devoted her time to her home and family. She liked gardening and enjoyed cooking. She was a member of Manor Church where she served on the Kitchen Committee.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Nancy will be sadly missed by her children: Abram K. Fisher, Jr. and his wife Dianne, Glenn Fisher and his wife Melissa, Jay Fisher and his wife Judy, all of Lancaster; and Ann Weary and her husband James of Millersville. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Justin, Seth, Matthew, Jennifer, Kimberly, Grant, Angela, Nathan and Nicholas; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Julie Mowrer (Ted) and Jean Gilbert; and a brother, Donald Bowers. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by siblings Betty, Mary, Joan and Ralph, and two daughters-in-law, Kathy Fisher and Betty Jo Fisher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Nancy's memory to the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com