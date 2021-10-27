Nancy A. Dunlap, 61, of Lititz, PA, passed away at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
She was the loving wife of Bradford S. Dunlap. They would have celebrated 13 years of marriage this December 19th.
Nancy was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Dominick F. and Gertrude E. (Wilkinson) Vavala. She graduated from Glasgow High School in Newark, DE.
After moving to Lancaster County, Nancy worked as an Administrative Assistant at Meadow Valley Electric in Ephrata.
Nancy was a member of the DOL group where she made many friends.
She enjoyed mini golfing, bowling, and going to concerts. Eating out and going to breweries with her family was also a favorite of Nancy’s. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helping others.
In addition to her husband Brad, Nancy is survived by two children: Alex W. Harmon, husband of Janine, and Chelsea Ann, wife of Sammy; two grandchildren: Anthony and Dante; two sisters: Janet, wife of Charles Cleaver and Marie, wife of Robert Stonebraker; one brother: Dominick Vavala, husband of Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Relay For Life – Lancaster County PA, #8EBYCF, PO Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106. Please write “Attributed to Turtle Trotters” on the memo line of check or, on a note accompanying your donation.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com