Nancy A. Dagen, 86, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Edward Lefever and Mattilee Messick Dagen. Nancy was a faithful member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren. She attended Elizabethtown School District and later went on to work at Empire Shoe Company, Elizabethtown, and in the housekeeping department at Ephrata Hospital. Nancy had a love for music and learned to play the piano by ear, at the age of three, from her grand uncle. She impressively played two bells for the Brethren Village Bell Choir and could also play the autoharp, organ, piano, and accordion. Nancy's loving personality drew people to her and she was able to make friends with everyone she encountered. Before moving to Brethren Village, Nancy would walk her sister's labs, Barney and Sarah, through the neighborhood nearly every day; it was something that brought her such great joy. She had a tremendous memory and never failed to remember someone's birthday. Nancy enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles, and reading her Bible, which she read through its entirety every year. One of her greatest experiences in life was when she won the Watt & Shand's 100th anniversary trip. Nancy's parents accompanied her on the trip in which they traveled to Hong Kong, Japan, and the Philippines.
Surviving is a brother, Edward L. husband of Tina Mumma Dagen, of Manheim, a sister, Linda D. Gehman, two nieces, Amanda wife of Todd Stoltzfus, Stephanie wife of Kevin Markovic, all of Elizabethtown, a nephew, Pastor Robert husband of Keara Allen Dagen, of Manheim, four great nieces and five great nephews. Preceding her in death is a brother-in-law, J. Clifford Gehman.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brethren Village for their many years of love, support and care given to Nancy. We are also thankful for the care provided by Masonic Homes Hospice.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send memorial contributions to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or to, Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
