Nancy A. Bean, 86, of Luther Acres, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Dexter and Edith (Kreider) Christener.
Nancy attended Lititz High School and remained in Lititz as a lifelong resident. She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Church, Lititz, where she taught Sunday School and served in many other capacities throughout the years.
An avid reader, Nancy volunteered at the Lititz Library. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles. However, the most important thing to Nancy was her family, with whom she loved to spend her time.
Nancy is survived by her son, Harry H. Bean III, of Ephrata; her 5 grandchildren: Erin Varner, wife of Mike, Tanya Tuy, wife of David, Angie Bean, Renee Kaufman, wife of Kris, and Andrew Moyer, husband of Amanda; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters, Judy M. Bear, of Wyomissing, Louise M. Christener, of Camarillo, CA, and Jean M. Brown, of Akron. She was preceded in death by 2 children: Robert D. Bean and Debra A. Moyer.
Funeral Services for Nancy will be held at 11AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trinity Evangelical Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 10AM to 11AM at the church, prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Trinity E.C. Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army at https://pa.salvationarmy.org/lancaster-pa. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com