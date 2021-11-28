Nanci L. Stark, 68, passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh to the late Robert J. and Margaret R. (Almade) Lucas.
Nanci was a Licensed Practical Nurse who compassionately served others for over 30 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Robert C. Stark, Jr. of New Holland; one daughter, Stephanie B. Kramer-Ludwig, wife of Kurtis E. Ludwig; two grandchildren, Ashlea R. Diem, fiancée of Landon E. Getz, and Aiden R. Moore; one great-granddaughter, Marlee R. Getz; one brother, Grant S. Lucas, husband of Kathy Lucas; three nephews and one niece.
Nanci was a very faith and family driven woman. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She was very devoted to the Lord and enjoyed gardening.
A private service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, followed by a memorial service at a later date.
