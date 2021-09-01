Nan Marie Oberholzer, 67, of East Earl, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jay Glenn and Ruth Leaman Oberholzer.
Nan was the owner of Obie's Store in Goodville. She was a graduate of Millersville University. Nan was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Holland where she enjoyed her time as the pianist and a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving is a sister, Wanda Dee Oberholzer of Narvon; a brother, Kim E. husband of Marcia Lynn Wiltshire Oberholzer of Narvon; two nieces, two nephews, five grandnieces, one grandnephew, three great-grandnieces, and one great-grandnephew.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 18, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of New Holland, 149 W. Conestoga St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Jack Peters officiating. The family will greet friends following the Memorial Service. Interment will be Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery on Saturday, Saturday 18, at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nan's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Holland, 149 W. Conestoga St., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA