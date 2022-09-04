Nadine J. Leid, 85, of Denver, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Denver to the late Galen K. and Anna L. (Kegerise) Henly and was the wife of the late John R. Leid who passed away in 2011. They had shared 55 years of marriage.
Nadine was a graduate of Cocalico Union High School Class of 1955. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Denver. She enjoyed playing cards and was dearly loved by her family. She was known as Auntie Dean to all her nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Nadine worked as a clerk for Anderson Pharmacy. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was an elections poll worker.
Nadine is survived by 2 sons, Timothy S. Leid and significant other, Nancy of Muncy Valley, Matthew T. Leid and significant other, Jennifer of Denver, grandchild, Mattie N. Leid of Denver, sister, Madeline J., wife of C. Frederick Glass of Pine Bush, NY.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles R. and Thomas O. Henly.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Nadine's memory may be made to St. John's UCC, PO Box 37, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »