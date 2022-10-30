Nadine Frances (Rampulla) McGarrity, beloved Mom and Nanny, age 68, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, October 18th in the arms of her loving family. Born September 5, 1954 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, daughter of Michael Rampulla and Frances (Irwin) Rampulla.
She will be loved and missed by her daughter Erin McGarrity, son Thomas McGarrity, his wife Stacy and their sons, Nadine's beloved "Grand Babies", Michael and Matthew McGarrity, her loving sister Stephanie (Rampulla) Kirchoff, her children and their families in addition to countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nadine was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her sisters Diane (Rampulla) Swope and Margaret "Peg" (Rampulla) Waltman and brother-in-law William "Bill" Kirchoff.
A remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at the Greystone Public House 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Humane Society and/or Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA.