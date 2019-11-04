Nadine E. Roth, 93, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim Township and Lancaster City, passed away on Friday November 1, 2019 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Endicott, NY, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Cecelia A. (Himmelsbach) Zuchva. She was married to the late Theodore A. Roth, who passed away in 1995.
After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy and Mount Aloysius College Nadine pursued a career as a Medical Technologist at Harrisburg Hospital. After raising her family Nadine worked as a sales clerk at Casual Corner and Gimbels.
Nadine was family oriented and loved to spend her time with family. She was an avid reader. Nadine also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and word searches. She also liked to travel, visiting places such as Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, Quebec.
Nadine is survived by her daughter: Patrice (Roth) McCall, of Lititz, with whom she resided, three grandchildren: Christina, wife of Gary Fern, of Lititz, Samantha McCall, of Stouchsburg, PA, and Matthew McCall, of Lancaster. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Trent, Austin, Brandon, and Colsyn. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by brother, James. L. Zuchva.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday evening, November 6th, from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Christian Prayer Service and Holy Rosary will begin at 7pm. Interment will be private at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com