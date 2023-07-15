Nadine E. Gladfelter, 81, of Leola, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023. She was born to the late Curtis and Micleta Gladfelter on Christmas day in 1941. Nadine obtained a Master's Degree from Temple University and went on to become a medical technologist and the Program Director of the School of Medical Technology, Lancaster General Hospital Laboratory. She was also the Section Manager in Immunology. She dedicated 42 years there until her retirement.
Nadine was a traveler, visiting much of the United States and places abroad like China, Europe, Australia and Russia. She loved to bake, enjoyed photography and spent many hours volunteering. When it came to relaxing, she enjoyed reading, working on puzzles and cross-stitch. Nadine was also an avid hippo fan and collected many hippo themed items. She never missed a family event and was always present for holidays and get-togethers. She will be missed by her family, her friends and all those who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory is her lifelong best friend of 62 years, Patricia "Patty" Jackson, with whom she resided; her brother Philip Gladfelter; her nephews Robert Gladfelter, husband of Kim, and Jerry Gladfelter, husband of Karen; five great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Nadine is preceded in death by her brothers R. Laverne Gladfelter and C. Lowell Gladfelter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 17, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Nadine's family invites guests to a viewing one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest following the service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery (also known as Chestnut Hill Cemetery) in Glen Rock, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nadine's honor to Zion Lutheran Church, Leola and/or The Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Lititz, PA.
