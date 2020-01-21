Nadine Beaverson

Nadine (Meshey) Beaverson, 85, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Glenn "Punch" Beaverson.
Nadine was born in Columbia, PA on March 19, 1934, daughter of Laura May (Meshey) Altland. She was lovingly raised by her late grandparents, Jake and Laura Meshey.
Nadine retired from Shadowfax where she was a supervisor. She, along with Joyce Gipe, were the first women ever hired at Wilton Armetale. Nadine also worked at Randall's Diner in Hellam for eight years. She enjoyed reading and loved going on vacations to Disney and the Outer Banks.
Nadine is survived by seven children; Linda Wile and her husband, Ron of Hellam, Brenda Boyd and her husband, Bob of Wrightsville, Glenda Englehart and her husband, Ed of Columbia, Butch Beaverson of Hellam, Roy Beaverson and his wife, Darlene of Wrightsville, C. Thomas Beaverson and his wife, Beth of Hellam, and Tracy Beaston and her husband, Gene of Marietta; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Altland, Jr. of Wrightsville and Rodney Altland and his wife, Teresa of Virginia; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Gerald Altland; and two sisters, Dorothy May Altland and Shirley Yohe.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
