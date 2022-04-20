Nadine B. Sheldon, 68, of Brownstown, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Edward and Eve (Friedlander) Barth and was the wife of Gary Sheldon.
She was a devout Catholic and member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Nadine was a hairstylist. She enjoyed coloring and was an avid turtle figurine collector, known as "The Turtle Lady." She was very social at the Lititz Senior Center and had a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed visits to Ocean City, Maryland.
In addition to her husband, Nadine is survived by her son, Jason, husband of Katelyn Reist of Honeyville, UT; grandson, Zelig Reist; three siblings, Alan, husband of Gaynell Barth, Bernadette, wife of Bob Goldzman and Clarissa, wife of Chris Kallander and a step-daughter, Laurie Gozzi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin Stenger.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jim Szobonya, C.Ss.R as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nadine's memory may be made to Lititz Senior Center, 201 E. Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.