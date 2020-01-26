Nadim "Ren" Baker, age 50, of Lancaster, PA, passed away in his home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born in West Chester, son of Leona Schmid Baker of Gap and Ratib Baker of Lancaster. Ren was the President and CEO of the CDS Group, KPI Tactical, and King Street Enterprises of Lancaster. He was a member of Vistage, CEO Network and Executive Coaching, and of the Southern Lancaster County Farmer Sportmen's Association. He enjoyed music and playing in locals bands.
Surviving besides his parents are 4 children: Ruby T., Guenivere "Guen" S., Victoria L., and Caius C. Baker, all of Columbia, and 4 siblings: Ratib Baker of Rising Sun, MD, Joana Samea Baker of Eastern Shore, MD, Kammal Baker of Strasburg, Halle Baker of West Brandywine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »