Naaman E. King, age 91, of Atglen, PA, died at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was the husband of the late Marian Steffy King who died October 8th of this year. They celebrated 68 years of marriage on December 6th, 2019. Naaman was born in Atglen, the son of the late Isaac S. and Rebecca S. Mast King and was an active member in the churches he attended throughout his life. Most recently he was a member of the Parkesburg Mennonite Church. He enjoyed leading church music and teaching Sunday School. He loved inviting church visitors home for a meal. He and Marian had a deal; she would cook and he would do the socializing. They were a team. Naaman began farming in his early 20s. Growing potatoes became his passion. Buying and hauling seed potatoes, planting, harvesting and selling them defined the seasons of the year. Potatoes were a theme of his and Marian's vacations with many trips made to meet and talk with other potato farmers. And, as we as a family knew, a meal was not a meal without potatoes. Naaman never met a stranger! He made friends in many places, remembered their names for years and enjoyed connecting them to each other. He lived a generous life and loved to travel; he shipped a load of potatoes to Honduras after a disaster, equipment to harvest potatoes to Russia at the request of a local organization, and gifted an ambulance to Israel. He developed an early interest in the land of the Bible and lived it out by leading numerous tours to Israel, including a tour he took for all his children, grandchildren and their spouses. He enjoyed sharing gifts of potatoes and tomatoes from his garden to those who served him including those at his bank and local health center. He contributed to the community by serving on two local school boards and the PA potato board for many years.
He is survived by 5 children: Ann King-Grosh (Jerrold Grosh) of Lancaster, Lowell (Joyce Hershey King) of Boswell, Galen (Tammy Lucas King) of Cochranville, Dorothy (wife of Geoffrey Burkhart) and Conrad (Rhonda Franz King) both of Atglen, as well as 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Ada Nancy Smoker of Lititz. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth D. King (Sheryl J. Smoker King of Lancaster), twin brothers, Isaac M., who died in infancy, and David M. King; sisters Miriam Graybill and Elizabeth King, and foster brother Harold Mast.
A graveside service will take place at the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA on Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10:15 a.m. until time of service. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Seating will be limited, consider bringing your own chairs. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in Naaman's memory to Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 44 E. 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com