N. Lavern Lausch, 82, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Denver to the late Norman and Lydian (Drybread) Lausch and was the husband of the late Brenda L. Lausch who passed away in 2018.
Lavern was a member of Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. He was an avid Phillies fan and was a collector of antique Allis-Chalmers Tractors.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Lavern was the owner of Micro Machining of Denver and previously worked for Sperry New Holland for many years, before retiring.
Lavern is survived by a daughter, Lori, wife of David Shirk of Ephrata, a son, Kerry "Butch" Lausch of Ephrata; three step daughters, Kristine Hill, Korrine Stokrp, and Samantha Huntley; three granddaughters, Amber, wife of Zachary Travis, Miranda Shirk, and Lacey D. Lausch; five grandsons, Alexander and Adam Stokrp, Aiden, Brennan, and Colin Huntley; a great-granddaughter, Harper Travis; three brothers, Clair, husband of Mardel Lausch of Denver, Ray, husband of Joyce Lausch of Lebanon, and Leonard, husband of Faye Lausch of Denver; two sisters, Josephine, wife of Carl Moore of Mohnton, and Deborah, wife of David Sandberg of Idaho; and sister-in-law, Edie Lausch of Fairmount Homes.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Drew Lausch, and a brother, Larry Lausch.
Services are private at the convenience of the family, with interment at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lavern's memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.