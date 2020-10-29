N. Jane Lawver, 89, of Columbia, PA, died on October 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA.
Born on October 21, 1931 in Mapleton Depot, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse E. and Myrtle (Querry) Chilcote. She was united in marriage to Clifford W. Lawver on July 6, 1953. They were married for 67 years. Mr. Lawver survives at home.
Mrs. Lawver is survived by a daughter, Beth Lawver of Columbia, PA, daughter-in-law, Patricia Lawver of Greenfield, NH, granddaughter, Katlyn Lawver and companion Greg Bruns of Greenfield, NH, adopted granddaughter, Cindy Wivell and husband Jason of Elizabethtown, PA and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jillian, and Jenna. One son, Allen Lawver preceded in death on July 29, 2020.
She was a graduate of Saltillo High School and Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing (1950-1952). Mrs. Lawver was a member of Newtown United Methodist Church, Columbia, PA. During her lifetime, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, ceramics, and traveling.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Robert I. McClain Funeral Home, 245 Seminary St., Cassville, PA with Rev. David Ford officiating. Interment will be made at Bowman's Chapel Cemetery, RD, Mapleton Depot, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, PO Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert I. McClain Funeral Home, Cassville, PA.
Online condolences and further information may obtained at www.robertimcclainfh.com.