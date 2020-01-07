Myrtle M. Walker, 88, of Christiana, entered into rest on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Amos L. and Anna (Lemon) Sheaffer. She was married to the late Earl G. Walker, who died in 1995.
Myrtle was a farm girl at heart. She loved spending time outdoors working in her flowerbeds, vegetable gardening, hunting, and fishing. She had coached the Bart-Colerain Elementary School baseball team.
Myrtle is survived by 3 children: Earl Douglas Walker of Christiana; LouAnn Elaine Shenk-Fisher (Robert) of Paradise; and Robin Allen Walker of Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Frank Sheaffer. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Sue Lewis, and 12 siblings.
A graveside service will take place at Mount Eden Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1241 May Post Office Rd., Quarryville on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at
