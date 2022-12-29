Myrtle M. Sherick, 98, formerly of Saltillo, PA and Washington Boro. R.D., PA, died Monday, December 26, 2022 at Embassy of Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA. Born on March 13, 1924 in Wood, PA, she was the daughter of G. Wesley and Nettie Mae (Parks) Dell. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Sherick on February 11, 1942. Mr. Sherick preceded in death on November 18, 2003.
Mrs. Sherick is survived by daughter Shirley D. Harnish and husband N. David, Mapleton Depot, PA, son Robert L. Sherick and wife Sharon, Vanceboro, NC, 1 step grandchild, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren and 2 step great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by siblings Esther Drace, Marshall Dell, Robert Dell (in infancy), Lola Butler, Irene Mellott, Vera Gurd, Velma Lightner, Winnie Bloom and James Dell.
Mrs. Sherick was a graduate of Saltillo High School - Class of 1941. She was affiliated with the Cornelius Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Sherick had been employed with Hamilton Watch, Lancaster, PA for ten years, had taken in laundry and been a waitress in Lancaster County, PA. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing and knitting.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Robert I. McClain Funeral Home, 245 Seminary Street, Cassville, PA with Pastor Dan Mansberger officiating. Interment will be at Cornelius Chapel Cemetery, Mapleton Depot, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.robertimcclainfh.com.
