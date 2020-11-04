Myrtle J. "Midge" Shenk, 90, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Myrtle Myers Beachler. Midge was the loving wife of Robert B. "Bob" Shenk and they observed their 70th wedding anniversary in October of this year. For many years Midge worked in the manufacturing division for RCA Corporation and Hamilton Watch. In her early years she helped as an attendant at local market stands. She was proud of her accomplishments of being one of the first female Justice of the Peace, in Rapho Township. Midge had a deep passion for her family and was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an abundant energy to go along with a servant's heart and would help neighbors and friends in need throughout her life.
Surviving in addition to her husband Bob, a daughter, Sharon L. wife of Jack McNutt of Harrison, MI, a son Robert G. "Bob" husband of Diane Shenk of Hummelstown, a daughter Ellen, seven grandchildren: Margaret wife of Scott Mudge, Jack McNutt, Lynne Shenk, Rob Shenk, Jennifer wife of William Kiner, Jessica wife of Troy Barto, Jon Ressler, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Donald Beachler of Bausman, and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are three sisters: Madeline Clark, Doris Kegel, Mary Wolf, and a brother, Wesley Beachler.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather for Midge's graveside service at Chiques Cemetery, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Midge's memory to: Susquehanna Association for the Blind, 224 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com