Myrtle G. Cain, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene R. Cain, having celebrated 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2002. Born in East Petersburg PA, she was the daughter of the late Bertha May Risser Geib and Clayton R. Geib, Sr.
Myrtle was a 1943 graduate of East Hempfield High School. Following graduation she worked at PA Bell Telephone. For many years she was a homemaker, but began working at J.C. Penney Restaurant at Park City when it opened in 1971 until her retirement in 1987.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg.
Over the years Myrtle enjoyed spending time with her loving family, especially their yearly vacations to the beach, and traveling with her husband in their camping trailer. Myrtle also had a knack at searching for and finding coins, anywhere she went, of which she donated over 4000 of them to her church.
Surviving her are two daughters, Sandra wife of Franklin Bleecher of Strasburg, Melode wife of Mark Forsha of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth R. Geib of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis E. Cain; and 5 siblings, Leona Gerlach, Clarence Geib, Robert Geib, Clayton Geib, Jr., and Eugene Geib.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Dr. Christopher Rankin officiating. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Those who desire may make contributions in Myrtle's memory to Trinity UCC, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. Masks and social distancing will be required. reynoldsandshivery.com
