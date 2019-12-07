Myrtle Elizabeth (Kreider) Sangrey, 91, formerly of New Providence and Lancaster, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community, Quarryville, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Melvin C. Sangrey, who died in 2008.
Born in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Adaline (Eagon) Kreider. She was a member of the West Willow United Methodist Church, Willow Street.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lee Sangrey (1968).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Viewing 9:00-10:00 a.m.) Interment will be held in the Conestoga Methodist Cemetery, Conestoga, PA 17516. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to the church.
