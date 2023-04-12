Myrtle E. Bailey, age 93, of Christiana, PA, peaceful passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was the Matriarch of the Family, wife of the late Ralph S. Bailey who passed away on June 25, 2014. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Charles & Lenora Stevenson Emeigh.
She was a member of New Life Assembly of God of Lancaster. In the past she worked as a nursing assistant at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She loved to sing, whistle, read her Bible daily and also enjoyed crocheting. She played Christian music on the piano and even played for the residents at Quarryville. Myrtle loved her family and close friends and loved when they came to visit. She enjoyed learning about people and their families, and never forgot anything they told her. She had a great memory, even until the day she passed. She wanted everyone to meet her in heaven someday.
Surviving are three children: Carolyn R. Tarr (Bailey) wife of William Tarr of Folsom, PA, Nancie Howell companion of Glen Greenwalt of Media, Brenda wife of Bud Harris of Lewisville, PA, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Stanley husband of Mary Aurandt Bailey of Winchester, VA, and a daughter Cheryl Locklear wife of Autrey Locklear. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth wife of Bill Dennis of Philadelphia, Mildred Wick of New Jersey, Charles Emeigh of Philadelphia, and Eleanor Meyhoefer of Philadelphia.
A private service will take place at the Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 100 Sycamore Drive, West Grove, PA 19390.