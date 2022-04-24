Myrna (Schoenberger) Selcher

Myrna (Schoen-berger) Selcher, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Hershey Medical Center. Born February 19, 1942, in Manilla, Philippines, she was the beloved daughter of the late Dina (Santillan-Gonzales) Schoenberger and late William G. Schoenberger, Sr.
A 1960 graduate Elizabethtown Area School District, in 1963 she married Robert R. Heisey, father of her two sons. While raising her boys, Myrna graduated from Penn State University, becoming a Nittany Lions football fan. In 1993, she married Donald Darr and was his devoted wife until his death in 2018.
Starting at White Shield, her career path took her to Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Columbia Hospital, and Harrisburg Hospital, eventually retiring from Nationwide Insurance. Her love of travel took her around North America, Asia, and Europe. She traveled the East Coast and beyond to see her grandson, Jacob, play hockey. She attended St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church. Myrna's "small, but mighty" attitude took her far in life. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Myrna was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn (Schoenberger) Jordan Allen, a brother Roy Schoenberger, and stepchildren Terri Moore and Craig Selcher.
Along with her husband, Wayne, she is survived by two sons, Craig Heisey (Tina) of Macon, GA and Mark Heisey (Linda Niesen) of Mechanicsburg; and grandson, Jacob Heisey of Covington, GA. Brothers: William Schoenberger, Jr. (Sharyn) of Lancaster, Robert Schoenberger (Susan) and Brian Schoenberger (Diane) both of Elizabethtown; Sisters: Ginny Schoenberger of Ronks, Debra Beatson (Michael) of Cape Coral, FL, and Cherie Belicic (John) of Elizabethtown; 12 nieces/nephews and 11 grand-nieces/nephews. Myrna is also survived by step-daughter Linda Dupes (Lester) of Elverson and their children, Bryce Dupes and Abby Dupes as well as step-son Eric D. Darr (Lauren) of Mechanicsburg and step-grandchildren Maddie Darr, Liam Darr, Olivia Moor, and Abby Moor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 AM at the St. Peter Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A time of visitation will be held from 9 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at the historic church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to her church, St. Peter Catholic Church, 1840 Marshall Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.