Myrna L. Pierson, 84, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at UPMC in Lititz. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Esther Eberly Auker and the wife of the late Lawrence C. Pierson.
Myrna had graduated from Lititz High School and had worked for Hamilton Watch until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Myrna was also known as Mern, Mernie, Mernster, Big Mern, Tootsie, Mom, NanNan and GG. She cherished holidays with family, beach trips, outings with her friends, card club, trivia, Disney trips and her bible study group.
Myrna will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Alana L. wife of David Koser of Lancaster; Stacey A. wife of Jeff Silvers; surviving are three sons, Theodore S. husband of Denise R. Groff of Landisville; Stephen E., husband of Victoria Groff of Mount Hope; and William F., husband of Stacey Groff of San Diego, CA; her 2 grandsons; Luke Groff and Nick Koser and her 7 granddaughters; Erica Groff-Balani, McKenzie Groff, Alyssa and Lindsey Koser, Morgan Silvers, Jenna and Piper Groff and great-grandson, Dalton Groff. She was preceded in death by brothers, Soreno and Bruce Auker. Myrna is also survived by many loving friends who are like family.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a memorial service will be at a future date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »