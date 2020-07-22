Myrna E. (Thornburg) Brady, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. Born Tuesday, June 15, 1937, in Lewistown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Mary Frances (Leahy) Thornburg. She was married to Robert C. Brady for over 54 years.
Myrna loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and playing Bingo as well as spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Bob, of Marietta, she is survived by two sons: Jeffrey O. McClintock, of York and Joseph R. Brady, married to Thelma, of Marietta. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald L. McClintock as well as ten siblings.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »