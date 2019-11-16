Myrna E. (Noble) Oak, 92, formerly of Lancaster, died November 7, 2019 at Givens Estates Health Center, Asheville, NC surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Wayne L. Oak, and sister, Barbara (Noble) Russell.
Myrna is survived by her daughter Kathleen Odvody (Dwayne) of Waynesville, NC; son Steven (Cynthia) Oak of Asheville, NC; daughter Valerie Wheeler (Burton) of Dunlap, TN; son Dr. Jeffrey (Rev. Dr. Carol) Oak of Cincinnati, OH. Myrna is also survived by nine loving grandchildren: Lance (Ashley) Odvody, Durham, NC; Amber (Matthew) Ayers of Colorado Springs, CO; Andrew (Lisa) Oak of Spring, TX, Adrienne (Wasim) Al-Abed of Cornelius, NC; Nathan (Heather) Wheeler of Lexington, SC; Gabriel (Brittany) Wheeler of Signal Mtn, TN; Bethany (Ines) Pavon of Dunlap, TN; Nathaniel Oak of Cincinnati, OH and Julia Oak of Boston, MA; and 18 great-grandchildren: Asher, Brayden and Jayce Odvody; Ezekiel and Hallelujah Joy Ayers; Neely and Jackson Oak; Laila and Mariam Al-Abed; Oliver, twins Eleanor and Henry Wheeler; twins Blayne and Alma Wheeler; and Noemi, Sol, Lucas and Josue Pavon.
Celebration of Life services to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haywood County 4-H at the NC Cooperative Extension, 589 Racoon Rd., Suite 118, Waynesville, NC 28786, your local 4-H, or Four Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731