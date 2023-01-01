Myrle Elizabeth Rossi Earthly and Heavenly Bucket List Complete

Myrle Elizabeth Rossi, 92, formerly of Columbia, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Christmas morning, Sunday, December 25th at her home of 53 years in Mountville Borough. Born in Columbia on January 8, 1930, Myrle was the loving daughter, and only child, of Harry and Hettie Dietz. Myrle shared 56 years of marriage with her devoted husband, Donald M. Rossi, before his passing on September 2, 2011.
Myrle grew up in and was a member of the old Columbia United Brethren Church and after its merger with the Methodist Church, continued as a member of the Salome United Methodist Church until 1997. Mom was a member of church's Chancellery Choir as a soprano and soloist for over 50 years. Mom was a devout Christian and believed in the promise of eternal salvation through the death and resurrection of Christ Our Lord. Mom supported the missionary work of Wycliffe Bible Translators in South and Central America. Myrle was also a former member of the Eastern Star and served as the secretary/treasurer for the Columbia chapter for several years in the early 1970's.
Mom and Dad worked hard their entire adult lives, passing on a strong work ethic to their children, Pamela Ann Neuroh, Donald Marlin Rossi, Jr, and Paul Anthony Rossi. Mom graduated, with distinction, from Columbia High School in 1948 and immediately took a position as a bank teller at the old Central Savings and Loan in Columbia. Mom then worked as an inspector at the now defunct Italian clothing maker Tidy for 13 years. Finally, Mom worked as the bookkeeper for the Columbia law firm Nikolaus & Hohenadel until her retirement in 1996 a position she thoroughly enjoyed working for a boss, Donald Nikolaus, she respected and admired.
Myrle was a dedicated member of the Republican Party, serving as the committeewoman for the GOP in Mountville for 12 years from 1986 to 1998. With only 1 exception, Mom voted in every primary and general election from 1951 to 2022. Mom reported she reluctantly voted for only 1 Democrat, Bob Casey, Sr. (never for the Jr.) in her entire life. Mom actively worked for the election of Ronald Reagan in the 1980 general election and enjoyed a pilgrimage to Reagan's Presidential Library in 2018. Having lived through the defeat of Fascist Europe and World Communism, Myrle understood that only Capitalism and limited government was consistent with preserving the freedom and prosperity we enjoy(ed) in America.
Mom enjoyed gardening, painting, travel, game-shows, animals and chocolate (of every variety). Myrle received routine compliments for her landscape designs and gardening skill. Myrle's artwork concentrated on landscape paintings in oil and acrylic mediums. In the early 2000's, Myrle's artwork was purchased via online open auctions by buyers in 7 different countries. While her favorite vacation spot was Ocean City, Maryland, Myrle's travel took her to 49 states (she refused to travel to Alaska) and 32 countries on 5 continents. On Thursday, October 13th, Mom completed her Earthly bucket list with her visit to the Holy Land and praying inside the tomb of the Risen Christ.
Myrle is survived by her three children, son-in-law Daniel Neuroh, daughter-in-law, Lisa Rossi, two grandchildren, Alicia Fleming and Nicholas Rossi and three great-grandchildren Jack, Alex and James Fleming of Willow Street.
Myrle's children will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 AM at Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Thereafter, Myrle's interment at Mountville Cemetery will be followed by a lunch reception at Myrle's home at 316 Hill Street, Mountville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local Collie Rescue organization. Mom was devoted and loved all her collies (Lassie, Molly, Thatcher, Prague, Sydney, Ragnar and Tucson). Donations can be made to Collie Rescue of Central Pennsylvania, 263 Texaco Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 (717) 766-2433 or Collie Rescue of Southeastern Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 493, Ambler, PA 19002, www.collierescueofsepa.info (for PayPal donations).
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.