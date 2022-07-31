Myra G. Yarnell, 91 of Homestead Village, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Born in State College, PA on September 5th, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George C. and Myra C. Graham. She was the wife of Ralph Yarnell who preceded her in death.
Myra was a member of The Church of The Apostles since moving to Homestead Village in 2008. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1948. After raising her family, Myra pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from Millersville University, graduating in 1982. She worked as a library assistant at Pequea Elementary School and then as a part-time proofreader for the former RR Donnelley & Sons. It was at RR Donnelley she met Ralph Yarnell. (She finally got it right!) They were married in 1988 and spent many many wonderful years together, traveling, cooking together and hosting many family get-togethers. She also enjoyed painting with oils and watercolors. Our family is very grateful we have pieces of her artwork to remember her by.
Myra was a kind and gentle spirit. Never judgmental nor was she one to lay guilt on anyone, ever. She followed her beliefs and lived them fully. She was a class act.
Myra will be missed by her son Graham L. Fulmer of Drumore and her daughter Kathryn A. Ranck of Willow Street. She loved and spent many enjoyable times with her grandchildren Nora, Tim, Sam, Amy, and Brian. Myra also had 9 great-grandchildren whom she also loved and spent time with. Reading to the grandkids or making cookies with ground up cicada shells, "Nan" was up for any of it.
She was preceded in death by her sons Barry G. Fulmer and Mark S. Flinchbaugh and her sister Eleanor Welshon.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Myra's memorial service on TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 at 11AM in the Glasford Room at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603 with Pastor Wayne Cooley officiating. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday the 23rd, from 10 to 11AM. Private interment will be held at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »