Murlene Kenney, 77 of Columbia, entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Chester L. Kenney with whom she would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on January 25, 2020. She was born in Magnolia, AR, daughter of the late Charles Carter and Thelma Jameson Carter-Turner. She was a caregiver provider and a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and many organizations within the church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, a very special daughter: Patricia L. Gantz-Wilkerson. Also a host of nieces and nephews. One brother: Charles P. (Chestine) Carter, Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by two infant children.
The Home-going Service will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 297 South Fifth St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Adrian Boxley, Sr., officiating. Interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com