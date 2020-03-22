Muriel J. Mummau, 75, of Landisville, passed away peacefully on Tues., March 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clayton P. and Esther (Snavely) Myer.
Muriel loved music, especially organ music, and was a faithful attender of the Music at Gretna. She enjoyed local art, historical buildings, and plants and gardens. She loved to travel. One of her life's highlights was taking her three grandsons on a trip to Africa. She liked high quality foods, wild caught salmon, and fresh oranges from Florida. She also enjoyed cooking.
Muriel is survived by her son Lowell D., husband of Ann of Willow Street, three grandsons, a sister, Mardell E. Messick, of Ephrata, a brother, Daryl W. Myer and wife Marcia, of Manheim, and several special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Muriel's Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the friends and neighbors that watched over Muriel for many years.
