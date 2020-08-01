Muriel Alice Clayton Barajikian, lover of flowers, good music, the Word of God and the Author of that Word, surrounded by her children, gently let go of life here on earth and went to start a new life with her Savior on July 27, 2020. She was 91.
Muriel was born on January 6th 1929 in New York City to Martha and Norman Clayton, the well-known Christian musician and composer of such hymns as "My Hope is in the Lord" and "Now I belong to Jesus."
During her formative years, her father's ministry with Percy Crawford led her to Pine Brook Bible Conference, where at the age of 13, Muriel gave her life to the Lord Jesus. She said from that day on she knew her heart was different.
Although the Great Depression robbed her of formal piano lessons, she had her father's natural gift, and was soon able to play any hymn, in any key, by ear. While still in her teens she was often heard playing the organ on the radio in the Children's Bible Hour, sponsored by Uncle Win Reulke, who went on to start the Children's Bible Fellowship (CBF) in New York. It was there, at CBF, that Muriel found her calling, ministering, for 45 years, with her late husband, Peter, to underprivileged and mentally handicapped children from New York City.
Muriel was a graduate of Providence Bible Institute (now Gordon Conwell) and the Nursing Program at the Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. She married Peter Barajikian in 1954, whom she had met at CBF, and who predeceased her in 2008. Muriel is survived by her three children, Alan Barajikian (wife Esther), Lois Feltham (husband Neil), and Anne Haugh (husband Kenneth), as well as 6 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Clayton, Jr.
Muriel was a life-long member of Central Presbyterian Church on Long Island, NY and then attended Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise, PA, fellowshipping there when she moved to be with her daughter, Lois, in 1998.
Muriel was a passionate gardener, supplementing her practical knowledge with professional courses, and in her later years continued her life of ministry in caring for her husband who suffered from Parkinson's disease.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Muriel Barajikian to The Children's Bible Fellowship, 250 Nimham Road, PO Box 670, Carmel, NY 10512.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Lancaster County for their kindness and care during Muriel's last days.