Mu, Ting De, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ting was born and raised in Liu Zhi, Guizhou, China. He was the husband of Zhao, Bing Zhen for 48 years in August.
Ting attended the Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster. He was employed as an administrator at Guizhou (China) Academy of Sciences for many years prior to retiring in 2002. In addition to vegetable gardening and photography, he enjoyed RV traveling to US National Parks with family. Ting also enjoyed making furniture for family and friends and helping others whenever he could.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by twin daughters, Mu, Hong (Abby), wife of Yveto Saturne, and Mu, Yan (Vickie), wife of Elmer Fisher, both of Lancaster; a grandson, Seth Saturne; and three younger siblings living in China. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
Services are private. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery, Manheim, PA. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Wednesday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
