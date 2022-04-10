MSgt Edward L. Haberstroh, USAF (Ret), age eighty-nine of San Antonio, TX, passed away on the 10th day of March 2022 surrounded by his family. He and his twin brother, Phillip, were born on 25 December 1932, in Columbia, PA to William and Sophia (Smith) Haberstroh. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruth Haberstroh Albright; brother, Dr. William C. Haberstroh; sister, Alma Haberstroh Mease; sister, Betty Lou Haberstroh Overmeyer; and his first wife, Emily Sheets Haberstroh.
He is survived by his twin brother, Phillip Haberstroh of Columbia, PA; his wife of 46 years, Rose Giardina Fertitta Haberstroh; sons, Michael, Steven, and Jeffrey Haberstroh; and stepsons, Chris, Randy, Scott and Kirk Fertitta; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Ed served twenty-three years combined military service in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force which included wartime service in Korea and Vietnam.
Interment with full military honors will be conducted at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209 on the 15th day of April 2022. Services begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. located in Shelter No. 2. Reception to immediately follow at the Ft. Sam Houston Golf Clubhouse, 1050 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions in his memory be made to the American Legion Post 38, 1412 Fourth St., Floresville, TX 78114. To leave condolences and view a video of Ed's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne, TX.