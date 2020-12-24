Mr. Clarence C. Cassler passed away on December 21st, 2020 at Susquehanna Nursing Home where he had been a resident for about two years. He was born on September 12th, 1927, to Raymond and Bessie Cassler in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, one of six children. During World War II he served in the Merchant Marines and the Army. After the war he married June Caroline Siegfried. They were married for 35 years before she preceded him in death in 1981.
They had two children; Patricia A. Sands (David) and Linda S. Hall (Ray). Four grandchildren; David A. Sands (deceased), Michael A. Sands, Jeffrey A. Sands (deceased), and Kathryn C.S. Little (Glen). Also, four great-grandchildren; David Sands, Anthony Sands, Danielle Sands and Kyle Sands. He was employed and retired from Parrish Press Steel (Dana Corp.). On October 17th, 2015, he married Mae Heiser, who preceded him in death in 2018. This union gave him two step grandchildren, Courtney Sagona (John), Justin Marderness, three step great-grandchildren; Carly, John and Vincent Sagona.
Mr. Cassler will be buried in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
