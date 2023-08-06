Mr. C. Edward Bortzfield, 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday morning, July 11, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born December 21, 1947 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Clyde and Helen (Oberdorf) Bortzfield.
He graduated from Penn Manor High School with the Class of 1966. He later received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Forest Science from Penn State University in 1974. Ed served with the United States Coast Guard from 1966 until 1970.
He and his wife of over 47 years, Judy D. (Hartley) Bortzfield, were married on June 26, 1976 in Centre Hall, PA. Ed worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. He retired as a district forester after more than 30 years of service.
He was a member of Otterbein Church, Waynesboro, Acacia Lodge #586, Waynesboro, where he served as Worshipful Master in 2018 and 2019; Harrisburg Consistory and American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro.
Ed enjoyed camping, being outdoors, visiting the Smoky Mountains and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Robert A. Bortzfield (Pam) of Waynesboro, Tanya L. Whitehair (Brad) of Martinsburg, WV, Tasha M. Bortzfield of Waynesboro and Tammi J. Bortzfield of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Robby, Ben, Sophia and Hartley; one great-grandson, Ashton; two sisters, Carol Jenkins of Elizabethtown, PA and Kathy Mull of Washington Boro, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Dave Besecker officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com