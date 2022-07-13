Mozelle J. Hoskin, 100, of Millersville passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born in Boydsville, AR she was the daughter of the late Alva and Rosetta (Hall) Wilson. She was the loving wife of the late Herbert W. Hoskin who passed away in 1973.
She previously lived in Michigan, Virginia and Maryland before settling in Lancaster in 1965. Dedicated to raising her family, Mozelle worked briefly at the former Hess Dept. Store and for local business owners for several years.
Mozelle enjoyed gardening, volunteering, playing cards, watching football and hockey, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Her home was always a welcoming one and her company was cherished by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Hoskin, of Quebec, Canada; thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janett A. Clowdis and two sons, Ronald H. Hoskin and Mitchell G. Hoskin.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St, Millersville, PA. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the funeral home and again from 10-11 AM on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mozelle's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com