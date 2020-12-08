Moses S. Stoltzfus, 74, of Denver, PA, passed into the presence of the Lord on December 6th, 2020. Born in Leola, PA, He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin & Emma Stoltzfus. He is survived by his wife, Rhoda Mae (Zook) Stoltzfus. They celebrated their 54th anniversary on June 25th.
Also surviving: son, Myron D. Stoltzfus, Sr. (married to Lisa) of Midvale, ID. Grandchildren are M. Dale Stoltzfus, Jr. married to Anna, Kristen Joy Clay married to Dustin, Janna, Josiah married to Alexandra, Elsie, Bobby, and Caroline, and 7 great-grandchildren. Siblings are Samuel P. Stoltzfus (deceased) husband of Hannah (deceased), Rachel Lapp wife of John, McVeytown, Sadie Stoltzfus wife of Jess, of Tonopah, AZ (Jess recently deceased), Sylvan husband of Mary, of Cherry Tree, PA, Leon husband of Wilma, of Jonestown, PA, Ruth Stoltzfus wife of Marvin, of Leola, Verna Beiler married to Melvin, of Elmer, NJ and Alvin, husband of Leona of Romney, WV.
His life was one full of vision and passion for the Lord Jesus Christ, and for His Church. He was one of the founding members of Charity Christian Fellowship of Leola, PA, and was ordained there to be a minister and preacher of the Gospel. He was currently serving as an elder/minister at Ephrata Christian Fellowship, Ephrata, PA. He traveled widely throughout the course of his life, and ministered in churches, held revival meetings, and led individuals to the Lord all over the United States, Bolivia, Canada, and Germany.
In addition to his life of ministry, he was an astute businessman. He was the founder and former owner of Denver Cold Storage of Denver, PA, a partner at Denver Wholesale Foods of Ephrata, PA, and an adviser to many other businesses.
He has finished his course, kept the faith, and has entered into the joy and presence of the Lord.
The service to celebrate his life and the blessed promise of eternal life through Christ will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Ephrata Business Center, 400 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522. There will be a viewing open to the public on Friday, December 11 from 2 – 4 PM, and from 6-8 PM at the same location. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »