Moses S. King, age 63, of 231 Rosedale Road, Christiana, passed away at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was the husband of Lizzie Glick King. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late David L. and Rebecca Stoltzfus King. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 9 children: David G. husband of Esther Mae King King of Greens Fork, IN, Levi G. husband of Naomi Smucker King of Quarryville, Moses G. husband of Mary Belier King of Quarryville, Rebecca G. wife of Bennie S. Lapp of Christiana, Abner G. husband of Lydia Fisher King of Christiana, Annie G. wife of Benjamin F. Ebersol of Farmville, VA, John G. husband of Martha King King of Paradise, Daniel G. husband of SaraAnn Stoltzfus King of Spring Grove, PA and Sadie G. King at home, 35 grandchildren, 9 siblings: John L. husband of Emma King King of Williamsburg, IN, Aaron S. husband of Naomi King King of Gratiot, WI, Annie S. wife of Ben King of Ronks, Eli S. husband of Nancy Stoltzfus King of Darlington, WI, Jacob S. husband of Mary Glick King of Quarryville, Savilla S. wife of Ammon Stoltzfoos of Lancaster, Melvin S. husband of Rebecca Kinsinger King of Lynn, IN, Ben S. husband of Malinda Miller King of Rebersburg, PA, and David L. Jr. husband of Annie Beiler King of Ronks. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Levi S. King and a daughter-in-law Sadie King, late wife of David King.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 231 Rosedale Road, Christiana, on Wednesday, January 15th at 9 AM. Interment will be in Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
