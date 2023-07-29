Moses S. Glick, 86, of 180 Smithville Rd., New Providence, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at his home. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late David S. and Bena (Stoltzfus) Glick. He was the husband of Fannie (Stoltzfus) Glick and was married for 17 years. He was also married for 47 years to the late Elizabeth (Stoltzfoos) Glick who died in 2004. A retired farmer, Moses was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 6 sons, Samuel (Saloma Stoltzfus) Glick, Amos (Lydia Beiler) Glick, Daniel (Annie Fisher) Glick, all of New Providence, Jacob (Barbara King) Glick, Hopkinsville, KY, Moses (Elizabeth Stoltzfus) Glick, Stitzer, WI, Emanuel (Savilla Fisher) Glick, Willow Street; 5 daughters, Katie (Benjamin) Lapp, Paradise, Emma (Jonas) Miller, Fennimore, WI, Rebecca (Joseph) King, Darlington, WI, Elizabeth (Elam) King, Oxford, Anna (John) Stoltzfus, Kirkwood; daughter-in-law, Naomi Esh Glick, Paradise; 118 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 3 brothers, Daniel (Sarah Stoltzfus) Glick, Eli (Annie Esh) Glick, Gideon (Elizabeth Esh) Glick; 3 sisters, Barbara (the late Gideon) King, Rebecca (the late Levi) Beiler, Elizabeth (the late Joseph) Fisher; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Glick, Susie Glick, Elizabeth Glick. He was preceded in death by: an infant daughter; a daughter, Bena; a son, David; 4 granddaughters; 6 brothers, John, David, Jacob, Abner, Samuel, Levi.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9 am EST with interment following in Bunker Hill Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
