Moses M. Weiler, age 74, of Ephrata passed away on July 30, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Ephrata, PA, Moses was the son of the late Moses H. and Ella (Martin) Weiler. He was the loving husband of Vicki L. (Ressel) Weiler with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.
Mose worked and retired from Verizon, formerly Bell of PA, after 35 years of service. Mose attended LCBC.
He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan following the Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. He also coached youth ice hockey for many years and enjoyed following his son while he played.
Mose also played ice hockey for many years, as well as softball and bowling. He loved spending time with his family and friends, grandchildren and grand dog. His greatest joy was being a Pop-Pop and watching his grandchildren pursue their dreams. He loved watching Mason play sports, especially hockey, and Taylor performing ballet and dance on stage. Mose was so proud of them!
We will love and miss him forever!
Survived by three children: Lori A. Weiler, New Holland; Jennifer L. Hookway, Lititz; Joshua P. Leachey, husband of Erin, Downingtown, two grandchildren: Taylor Leachey, Mason Leachey, a brother: Clarence Weiler, husband of Judy, Myerstown.
Preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters: Harvey M., Ivan M., and Raymond M., Emma M. Good, Mabel M. Zimmerman, Ella M. Martin, two sisters-in-law: Esther Weiler, Edna Weiler, and two brothers-in-law: Norman B. Good and Samuel Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 6pm on the South Lawn under Snyder's shaded venue tent at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike. A visitation will be from 4:30-6pm prior.
Following CDC guidelines, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Moses' memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com