Moses L. Esh, age 75, of 45 Hillside Drive, Paradise, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at home. He was the husband of Lizzie B. Lapp Esh. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Henry A. and Rebecca Lapp Esh.
Moses was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 6 children: Barbara L. wife of Wilmer Kauffman of NY, Lydia L. Esh of Paradise, John L. husband of Elizabeth L. Zook Esh of Leola, Anna L. Esh, Sadie L. wife of Ephraim K. Beiler, Steven husband of Sadie F. Kauffman Esh, all of Paradise, 32 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Henry E. husband of Fannie Beiler Esh of NY, Elizabeth K. wife of David S. Zook of New Holland, Daniel Z. husband of Lavina S. Beiler Esh, David A. husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Esh, both of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by 5 daughters: Rebecca L., Lizzie L., Rachel L., Mary L., and a stillborn, 3 grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Annie L. Esh, Amos L. Esh, Arie K. Beiler, Rebecca K. Beiler.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, September 8, at 9 AM EST at the home of Steven Esh, 62 Hillside Drive, Paradise. Interment will be in the Gordonville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service.
