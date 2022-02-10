Moses J. Fahnestock, 38, of Lancaster and Lebanon, PA passed away suddenly on February 1, 2022.
Moses was born on June 2nd, 1983 to Marlin and Sandy Fahnestock in Lancaster, PA. He was the youngest of 6 children. His siblings include Michael, Marcy, Matthew, Mark, and Mervin.
Moses was always a very kind and generous person. He enjoyed helping others and treated everyone he came across as a close friend. He was a proud father of his son Nicholas. Moses was a very hard worker from a young age into his adult life. He worked for many employers and was able to establish his own business for a period of time. When he wasn’t working he spent all of his time with family and friends.
We are immensely saddened to find our son, brother, and friend, Moses’s life cut short from such tragedy. We pray that he has peace and we will see him again in the company of our Lord. He will be greatly missed but his love for his son and his friends and family lives on.
In lieu of flowers or gifts the family would like to start an education/trust fund for Moses’s surviving son. Contributions can be made by visiting the following website: https://gofund.me/34f3417d